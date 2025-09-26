BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Establishing Dominance and Body Language
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago

A healthy relationship with your dog starts with clear leadership and confident body language. Dogs naturally look for direction, but when owners unintentionally allow their pets to take control, problems can quickly follow. Establishing respectful dominance doesn’t mean being harsh—it means staying calm, consistent, and in control so your dog feels secure. In our latest interview, we explore how body language and energy play a crucial role in shaping your dog’s behavior and overall balance.


#DogTraining #PetBehavior #ResponsibleOwnership


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy