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7.15.26 From Scarcity to Sovereignty: Reclaiming Ownership | McKay, Sacha Stone, & NewXEarth Team
The Patriot Streetfighter
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From Scarcity to Sovereignty: Reclaiming Ownership


What if the future isn't about owning more... but owning what already belongs to you?


Tonight, Scott McKay welcomes Sasha Stone and the NewEarthX team for a conversation about financial sovereignty, digital ownership, and the Ghost Wallet—a self-custody hardware wallet designed to put you in control of your digital assets instead of relying on banks or third parties.


If you've been hearing about digital assets, decentralized technology, or what the future of money could look like, you won't want to miss this discussion.


Join us live at 7 PM Eastern.

_______________________


GHOST WALLET

https://newxearth.com/ref/patriot-streetfighter

_______________________

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

_________________

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.


EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com


Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price


Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

EVENTS...


Join the mission to save the bees, the planet, and humanity. https://4rbees.com/?ref=195 | Use code PSF for 20% off


Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter


Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr


TikTok: recently taken down


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1


Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio


Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Keywords
sachastonescottmckaypatriotstreetfighterthetippingpoint
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