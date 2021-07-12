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191) OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT OF PFIZER'S INJECTION VIAL ANALYSIS EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA
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110 views • July 12, 2021
Credtis to ORWELLITO - Published June 30, 2021
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT OF PFIZER'S VACCINATION VIAL ANALYSIS EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://rumble.com/vj8l7z-official-interim-report-of-pfizers-vaccination-vial-analysis-explained-by-l.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
Selected fragment taken from La Quinta Columna (program 67) where Dr. Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado comment and explain the official interim report of the vaccination vial analysis.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT OF PFIZER'S VACCINATION VIAL ANALYSIS EXPLAINED BY LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://rumble.com/vj8l7z-official-interim-report-of-pfizers-vaccination-vial-analysis-explained-by-l.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html
Selected fragment taken from La Quinta Columna (program 67) where Dr. Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado comment and explain the official interim report of the vaccination vial analysis.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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