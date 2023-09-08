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If Bidenomics 'Fixed' the Economy, Why Is Your Wallet on Fire Glenn TV Ep 301
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140 views • September 08, 2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 6, 2023


Inflation now costs American families $709 more PER MONTH than it did in 2021. The Biden administration insists this is fine, but Americans know just how painful even a trip to the grocery store is. To illustrate this, Glenn shows how many items you could buy 20 years ago versus now. It may not be significant to the rich men north of Richmond, but when you add up all the things that actually make a family run, the total cost just to survive adds up to a whole lot of pain and suffering. But the Biden administration and their lackeys on the Left say jobs are soaring back and inflation is improving. Don't look to your wallet, which seems to be getting lighter every day. And DEFINITELY don't look at those gas prices or those grocery bills or that darn mortgage payment. But America’s economic problems go much deeper than politics. The entire system from the Fed on down is broken. Recovering investment banker and author of "You Will Own Nothing" Carol Roth cuts through the spin and breaks down what Bidenomics REALLY means for the average family. We’re now living in the era of the “Great Impoverishing,” Glenn says, and the “experts” are LYING to you.


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#blazetv #glenntv #glennbeck #theblaze #bidenomics #economy #wallet #fire #inflation #biden #carolroth


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfZXcCYzdIg

Keywords
liesfedfederal reservecarol rothglenn beckeconomic crisisinflationgroceriesbroken systembidenomicsfixed economywallet on firegreat impoverishing
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