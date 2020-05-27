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This is WAR! Pilot ep
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35 views • May 27, 2020
This is WAR
We are deep into the end of the age. The battle is at hand, and it belongs to the LORD.
We must follow Him. We must trust in Him.
We are called to be aware of what is happening, and to act and pray accordingly. But most of all, we are to look for HIS appearing! Even so, come quickly Yeshua.
www.OmegaDynamics.org
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Check out these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
Support our ministry, www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
https://hiddenday.lifevantage.com/us-en/
We are deep into the end of the age. The battle is at hand, and it belongs to the LORD.
We must follow Him. We must trust in Him.
We are called to be aware of what is happening, and to act and pray accordingly. But most of all, we are to look for HIS appearing! Even so, come quickly Yeshua.
www.OmegaDynamics.org
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Check out these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
Support our ministry, www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
https://hiddenday.lifevantage.com/us-en/
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