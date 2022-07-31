KETO DIET HELPED WOMAN LOSE 135 POUNDS | TODAY

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Ketogenic diets and the $33-billion diet gimmick.
The underlying theory that ketogenic diets have some sort of metabolic advantage, has been experimentally falsified. The keto diet’s proponents’ own studies showed the exact opposite: ketogenic diets actually put you at a metabolic disadvantage and slow the loss of body fat. How much does fat loss slow down on a low-carb diet?
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