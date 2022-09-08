Russia Behind The Veil Ep2 Petrol, Gas And Oil Supply

With many countries experiencing severe increases in gas, petrol and oil prices, we asked our Russian Citizen Journalist to share if a similar story is occurring there. She also shares with us insight into the departure of British Shell Oil company. Please note, we have only been able to share audio in this episode however we hope to have some vision in our coming episodes.
