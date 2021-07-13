Cyber Polygon 2021 - Klaus Schwab Full Opening Remarks

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You vill eat ze bugz
You vill vorship global corporation
You vill take ze jab
You vil vear ze mazk
You vill live in pod
and you vill be happy
Clip from the event livestream - July 9th Cyber Polygon 2021
Full opening remarks by Klaus Schwab
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkSh69kQhz0
CyberAttack2020