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The Acts of Paul
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20 views • June 10, 2021
Read the full version of The Acts of Paul here:
http://www.earlychristianwritings.com/text/actspaul.html
Pay close attention to the wonderful story following the verses within this video, verses 7-39. Quite remarkable! We already know too well that certain books were kept out of the Bible for a reason. All of this can be obtained just by seeking it out in The Word and with His Spirit. Yet, it is quite comforting having validation elsewhere as well, and so it should be unto you. Stay blessed. Test the spirits... Only way to do that is with the Word of GOD, the Sword of the Spirit. Seek it out for yourselves. The Spirit never lies.
Music by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
http://www.earlychristianwritings.com/text/actspaul.html
Pay close attention to the wonderful story following the verses within this video, verses 7-39. Quite remarkable! We already know too well that certain books were kept out of the Bible for a reason. All of this can be obtained just by seeking it out in The Word and with His Spirit. Yet, it is quite comforting having validation elsewhere as well, and so it should be unto you. Stay blessed. Test the spirits... Only way to do that is with the Word of GOD, the Sword of the Spirit. Seek it out for yourselves. The Spirit never lies.
Music by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
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