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My Portfolio: Tracks of Time: My Affiliative Narrative
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4 views • November 16, 2020
This video is a collection of portraits of myself and family members that I created during the past decade. Some of these artworks were done as requirements for my Associate Degree in Art from Laramie County Community College and my Bachelor's Degree in Art from the University of Wyoming. I completed the video as an assignment for a Creative Writing class that I took last Spring at the University of Wyoming. In some ways, this video represents an affiliative narrative of my life. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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