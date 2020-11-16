BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK Column News - 16th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • November 18, 2020
UK Column News - 16th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1MTuA9-aqCs

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

0035: - Labour Demands Total Vaccine Compliance For Our Collective "Security".

Sources
********

Starmer's Letter: - https://archive.is/FNaYQ

Jo Stevens Statement (Labour Calls For Censorship): - https://archive.is/GFAIO

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored

Boris Johnson UN Assembly Speech: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zf4YEyh7erE

CCDH Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200713061026/https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_7aa1bf9819904295a0493a013b285a6b.pdf

BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425



15:16 - The Dangers of Beliefs Becoming Law



17:45 - MHRA Warning of High Volumne COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions

Sources:
********

MHRA Award Notification: -
https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154

Genpact UK: - https://www.genpact.com/



26:35 - Compulsory Vaccinations For Children

Sources:
********

Metro Article: - https://archive.is/gCtmI

Dell Bigtree MHRA Report (Go to 90 minutes): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaTSybmYWOuS/



29:22 - Baptism Busted For Non Compliance With COVID Regulations

Sources:
********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/w5hkT




31:18 - A Police State Emerges In the UK

Sources:
********

Shaun Sawyer Profile: -
https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/your-right-to-information/our-people/the-management/the-executive/

Alison Hernandez Statement: -
https://www.devonandcornwall-pcc.gov.uk/about-us/police-and-crime-plan/

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Plan: - https://devonandcornwall.s3.amazonaws.com/Documents/Our%20information/Key%20document/Easy%20read%20Police%20and%20Crime%20Plan%202017.pdf

Metropolitan Police Stasi Guidance: -
https://www.met.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/



50:25 - The Great Farming Reset

Sources:
********

The Great Reset Statement: - https://www.weforum.org/great-reset

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/f89tM

George Eustice Statement: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-agriculture-bill-becomes-law

BBC Fake News Economic Article: - https://archive.vn/tYId3



57:00 - The MSM Character Assassination of Dominic Cummings

Sources:
********

Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201115084240/https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/15/the-observer-view-on-the-departure-of-dominic-cummings

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/6lV5z
Keywords
vaccinescensorshippolice stateunpandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentcompulsoryjohnsonpovertymasksresetadverse reactionhungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy