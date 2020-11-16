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UK Column News - 16th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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62 views • November 18, 2020
UK Column News - 16th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1MTuA9-aqCs
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
0035: - Labour Demands Total Vaccine Compliance For Our Collective "Security".
Sources
********
Starmer's Letter: - https://archive.is/FNaYQ
Jo Stevens Statement (Labour Calls For Censorship): - https://archive.is/GFAIO
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Boris Johnson UN Assembly Speech: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zf4YEyh7erE
CCDH Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200713061026/https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_7aa1bf9819904295a0493a013b285a6b.pdf
BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425
15:16 - The Dangers of Beliefs Becoming Law
17:45 - MHRA Warning of High Volumne COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions
Sources:
********
MHRA Award Notification: -
https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154
Genpact UK: - https://www.genpact.com/
26:35 - Compulsory Vaccinations For Children
Sources:
********
Metro Article: - https://archive.is/gCtmI
Dell Bigtree MHRA Report (Go to 90 minutes): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaTSybmYWOuS/
29:22 - Baptism Busted For Non Compliance With COVID Regulations
Sources:
********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/w5hkT
31:18 - A Police State Emerges In the UK
Sources:
********
Shaun Sawyer Profile: -
https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/your-right-to-information/our-people/the-management/the-executive/
Alison Hernandez Statement: -
https://www.devonandcornwall-pcc.gov.uk/about-us/police-and-crime-plan/
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Plan: - https://devonandcornwall.s3.amazonaws.com/Documents/Our%20information/Key%20document/Easy%20read%20Police%20and%20Crime%20Plan%202017.pdf
Metropolitan Police Stasi Guidance: -
https://www.met.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/
50:25 - The Great Farming Reset
Sources:
********
The Great Reset Statement: - https://www.weforum.org/great-reset
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/f89tM
George Eustice Statement: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-agriculture-bill-becomes-law
BBC Fake News Economic Article: - https://archive.vn/tYId3
57:00 - The MSM Character Assassination of Dominic Cummings
Sources:
********
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201115084240/https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/15/the-observer-view-on-the-departure-of-dominic-cummings
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/6lV5z
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1MTuA9-aqCs
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
0035: - Labour Demands Total Vaccine Compliance For Our Collective "Security".
Sources
********
Starmer's Letter: - https://archive.is/FNaYQ
Jo Stevens Statement (Labour Calls For Censorship): - https://archive.is/GFAIO
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Boris Johnson UN Assembly Speech: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zf4YEyh7erE
CCDH Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200713061026/https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_7aa1bf9819904295a0493a013b285a6b.pdf
BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425
15:16 - The Dangers of Beliefs Becoming Law
17:45 - MHRA Warning of High Volumne COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions
Sources:
********
MHRA Award Notification: -
https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154
Genpact UK: - https://www.genpact.com/
26:35 - Compulsory Vaccinations For Children
Sources:
********
Metro Article: - https://archive.is/gCtmI
Dell Bigtree MHRA Report (Go to 90 minutes): - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaTSybmYWOuS/
29:22 - Baptism Busted For Non Compliance With COVID Regulations
Sources:
********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/w5hkT
31:18 - A Police State Emerges In the UK
Sources:
********
Shaun Sawyer Profile: -
https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/your-right-to-information/our-people/the-management/the-executive/
Alison Hernandez Statement: -
https://www.devonandcornwall-pcc.gov.uk/about-us/police-and-crime-plan/
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Plan: - https://devonandcornwall.s3.amazonaws.com/Documents/Our%20information/Key%20document/Easy%20read%20Police%20and%20Crime%20Plan%202017.pdf
Metropolitan Police Stasi Guidance: -
https://www.met.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/
50:25 - The Great Farming Reset
Sources:
********
The Great Reset Statement: - https://www.weforum.org/great-reset
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/f89tM
George Eustice Statement: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-agriculture-bill-becomes-law
BBC Fake News Economic Article: - https://archive.vn/tYId3
57:00 - The MSM Character Assassination of Dominic Cummings
Sources:
********
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201115084240/https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/15/the-observer-view-on-the-departure-of-dominic-cummings
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/6lV5z
Keywords
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