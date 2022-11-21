Bunny Speakmans History of the Inherited Rights Part 3, and the USA Constitution EXCELLENT

Required watching for all those loving freedom from government tyranny.
This product belongs to Bunny Speakman and I am crediting her with this presentation , I promise to remove it if Bunny requests it,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.