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Del Bigtree: California Students Walk Out Over Vaccine Mandate [22.10.2021]
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71 views • October 23, 2021
Note: And the Danish young people?... Zzzzz..... The all take the Jab... No Protest here...
Thousands of California Parents pulled their children from schools across the state Monday, as part of a massive protest against Covid vaccine mandates.
#StatewideSchoolWalkout #NoMandates #TJR #JaxenReport #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46112 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZMpIEtGmu0AP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Thousands of California Parents pulled their children from schools across the state Monday, as part of a massive protest against Covid vaccine mandates.
#StatewideSchoolWalkout #NoMandates #TJR #JaxenReport #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW238
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46112 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZMpIEtGmu0AP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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