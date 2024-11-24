BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 JOY REID TO BE FIRED❗ MSNBC HOSTS PANIC AS ELON MUSK CONSIDERS PURCHASING NETWORK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
176 views • 5 months ago

VfB called this 🤓


WATCH: Joy Reid is the first MSNBC host on the chopping block after making these insane statements, caught on video.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWiIS8w61hw

Keywords
trish reganmsnbcthe viewlayoffselon muskjoy reidtdspresident donald john trumppsycho joe scarboroughmulti pronged offensivepost election meltdownmainstream media epic fail
