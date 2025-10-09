Trump's REAL PLAN For Palestine Revealed | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's barely understood 20-point peace plan for Palestine and why it is actually a trial run for a hybrid "technocratic" authoritarian "globalist" style of government.
Let's dig deeper into the plan together tonight, and explore technocracy, authoritarianism, the role of international oligarchs, and how Trump's peace plan creates a back door path to the creation of his vision - GAZA as A Riviera of The Middle East.
