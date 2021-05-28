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Catholic Priest Unloads on Pro-Abortion Catholics
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57 views • May 28, 2021
Catholic Priest Unloads on Pro-Abortion Catholics
How did our country get to this point
how did the Germans get away with Auschwitz
In his homily on Sunday, 07 February, 2021 Rev. William Kosco addresses pro-abortion Catholics.
Please help Rev. Kosco build a church at St. Henry Catholic Parish:
St. Henry Building Fund
24750 W Lower Buckeye Rd
Buckeye, AZ 85326
How did our country get to this point
how did the Germans get away with Auschwitz
In his homily on Sunday, 07 February, 2021 Rev. William Kosco addresses pro-abortion Catholics.
Please help Rev. Kosco build a church at St. Henry Catholic Parish:
St. Henry Building Fund
24750 W Lower Buckeye Rd
Buckeye, AZ 85326
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