Virginia Giuffre's deal with Jeffrey Epstein has been made public by Prince Andrew's lawyers

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The document states that upon receipt of the sum, Ms Giuffre, referred to as Virginia Roberts, agrees to “remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said second parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant… from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts, including State or Federal, cause and causes of action”.