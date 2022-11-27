High Interest Rates & Inflation…Wolf Richter & Lynette Zang

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Welcome to a very special edition of Coffee with Lynette. Today, I have a really wonderful returning guest, my good friend Wolf Richter. His site is called Wolf Street. And on there you'll find in-depth writings on economics, business, financial issues, Wall Street shenanigans, lots of those right complex entanglements and other debacles and opportunities that catch his eye. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Wolf Richter from Wolf Street 1:13 Government Bond Markets 12:52 Housing Bubble Pop 22:13 Finalization of Everything 26:32 CBDC Race 30:08 Inflation 37:02 Functions of Money 41:00 Public Confidence