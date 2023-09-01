PROGRAMMING: THE DARK SIDE OF CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT
Written by MemoryHold and edited by Adam Riva, PROGRAMMING: THE DARK SIDE OF CHILDREN'S ENTERTAINMENT exposes the grooming and abuse stemming from the highest levels of children’s entertainment. This film asks the question, are we watching children’s programming or are we programming children?
