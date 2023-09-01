Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROGRAMMING: THE DARK SIDE OF CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT
channel image
Puretrauma357
1557 Subscribers
41 views
Published a day ago

PROGRAMMING: THE DARK SIDE OF CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

Written by MemoryHold and edited by Adam Riva, PROGRAMMING: THE DARK SIDE OF CHILDREN'S ENTERTAINMENT exposes the grooming and abuse stemming from the highest levels of children’s entertainment. This film asks the question, are we watching children’s programming or are we programming children?

Keywords
entertainmentchildrensthe darkside of

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket