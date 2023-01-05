Create New Account
Grief-Fear-Anger Sequence, Why We Get Into Anger, Cause of All of My Pain, Fear and What Love Does, Sensitive, Intuned with All of the Universe, Experiencing the Fear
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/zEoRUJr60oc

20091024 The Human Soul - Fear Revisited P1


Cut:

42m25s - 56m45s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“FEAR IS THE CAUSE OF ALL OF MY PAIN.”


“ALSO FEAR IS GOING TO PREVENT YOU FROM EVER BEING AT ONE WITH GOD. WHEN YOU BECOME AT ONE WITH GOD YOU WILL NEVER HAVE FEAR AGAIN. ”


“WHEN YOU’RE AT ONE WITH GOD YOU ARE IN-TUNED WITH THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. AND WHEN YOU’RE IN-TUNED WITH ENTIRE UNIVERSE YOU ARE NOT AFRAID OF ANYTHING.”

terrorfearlaw of attractionlovehealingmindspiritualitymental healthdenialspiritsnew ageangersadnessintellectsimplespirit worldsoul foodsensitiveone with godnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingchildhood emotions

