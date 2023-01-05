Grief-Fear-Anger Sequence, Why We Get Into Anger, Cause of All of My Pain, Fear and What Love Does, Sensitive, Intuned with All of the Universe, Experiencing the Fear

Original:https://youtu.be/zEoRUJr60oc
20091024 The Human Soul - Fear Revisited P1
Cut:
42m25s - 56m45s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“FEAR IS THE CAUSE OF ALL OF MY PAIN.”
“ALSO FEAR IS GOING TO PREVENT YOU FROM EVER BEING AT ONE WITH GOD. WHEN YOU BECOME AT ONE WITH GOD YOU WILL NEVER HAVE FEAR AGAIN. ”
“WHEN YOU’RE AT ONE WITH GOD YOU ARE IN-TUNED WITH THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. AND WHEN YOU’RE IN-TUNED WITH ENTIRE UNIVERSE YOU ARE NOT AFRAID OF ANYTHING.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.