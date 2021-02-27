Mother Angelica Live Classics - Woman at the Well (1995) - [EWTN]

Originally aired August 1st, 1995



To God be the glory, and may His blessing and protection be over all who read these words, or watch these videos. LONG LIVE CHRIST THE KING!



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[CHANNEL INFO: This channel ("Christian Videos & Resources") was started with the intention of bringing Christian content to the site, specifically, videos which I have found interesting or edifying at various times in the past. As such, you will find a great diversity of Christian content on this channel, from a variety of denominations and theological persuasions across the entire spectrum of Christianity. As events transpired over 2020, I thought it important to archive certain material pertaining to the crises of 2020, and felt it a patriotic duty to do so (considering the efforts of Big Tech censorship which we have all felt in some measure at this point).

I feel it necessary to inform my subscribers that I am, in fact, Catholic, and I plan on posting a lot more Catholic-oriented content. I converted to Catholicism some years ago, but had lapsed for longer than I'd like to admit. Nevertheless, I have always had love for Christians of all persuasions, and that will not change, even though I am (by the grace of God) rediscovering my Catholic faith. As such, I will also be showcasing Catholic videos from a variety of perspectives within Catholicism, although you will notice a common theme with all of them, as they pertain to current events.

Basically, I am only saying this because I want to be transparent to my subscribers. Indeed, I am greatly honoured by each and every one of you who have subscribed to my channel. I do hope that the content I post will be of benefit to you all, and I encourage everyone to check out earlier videos here as well.

As always (Lord willing, and such as I am able), I intend to continue posting important videos from the political sphere, especially those which are in danger of being censored, and/or those videos which contribute to our continued resistance against the globalist regime which seeks to enslave us.]