Military Children’s Ministry Runs After School Programs for Active Duty Kids - Andy Bunn

The children of active duty U.S. service members need to hear the gospel message as much as their parents do, and that’s where the work of the Child Evangelism Fellowship comes into play. Andy Bunn serves as the organization’s Director of Military Children’s Ministry, which works to plant “Good News Clubs” on military bases nationwide. They provide weekly activities for kids in addition to special clubs for holidays like Christmas or “5-Day Club,” which is like Vacation Bible School. Andy says what the ministry needs the most to continue to expand its reach is to acquire people who have a desire to see children presented with the good news of the gospel and are willing to commit to helping the program run smoothly.
TAKEAWAYS
CEF helps children of active duty service members experience a smoother relocation experience because of the welcoming clubs
Kids tend to be generally more receptive and excited about hearing the gospel message than adults
Luke 10:2 is CEF’s mission that guides their approach to expanding their ministry with hopes of acquiring three more clubs by December
Most of CEF’s ministry is done in an after school setting on base
