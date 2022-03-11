Mike Adams Tells It Like It Is - Coming To Grips With Trump And Big Pharma

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I call it The Gist - Using NewScroll - Read All About It. Like watching movie credits roll up the screen. No talking heads, just quiet tones in the background while you read the report, word for word from the report. The link to the original report is always provided.. Great for hearing impaired individuals and those just tired of talk. This video has over 5,000 views on BitChute. Thank you Mike Adams for your continued diligence.