22nd AZK: ♫ Never Before ♫ Paul Burmann & Brassband
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
6 views • 1 day ago

“Never before” is more than just a song. It is motivating, calling for unity and action. Let yourself be taken in by this powerful hymn and become part of a movement that is changing the world. Because “the greatest change of all times is happening now, worldwide, huge ...” If you do not want to wait any longer, listen to the song, feel the energy of transformation and “join us as part of this chain that will shackle the evil for sure!”

Keywords
hitspaulburmannazk22azksongs
