What Causes Acid Reflux? What Causes Stomach Ulcers? How to Stop It

Dr. Mike Van Thielen talks about what causes acid reflux and stomach ulcers and ultimately stomach cancer and how you can address it and stop it from happening.

Watch the full interview below

https://www.brighteon.com/b8bbfe26-f2cd-4cb1-babf-e685e768020f

Power Immunity - Tips and Advice for Improved Immune Health https://www.biohackingunlimited.com

Optimizing the Immune System Published author Dr. Mike Van Thielen talks about the body's immune system and how to enhance it in this interview from his book "Optimize Your Immune System".

This interview gives information on what breaks down the body's immune system and ways to enhance it. How does the body's immune system work? How does the body fight infection? How to increase your immunity, addressing what is Lymphedema, what is and what causes Lymphedema? What is the best way to address Lymphedema? What are the ideal supplements to take, what is the best thing to do when you have a fever? How to optimize your body's immune system and much more! What causes acid reflux? What causes indigestion and how to we mitigate that?

Dr, Van Thielen also discusses diets, supplements, what keeps animals in the wild healthy and how we can adapt and use those same tools to reduce stress, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and much more.

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Contact Dr. Mike Van Thielen below at: [email protected] Dr. Mike Van Thielen, PT, AP, OMD, PhD CEO Genomics Executive Director, Emerge HealthCare International Keynote Speaker & Author PhD. Holistic Nutrition & Biohacker Entrepreneur & Philanthropist World Record Holder (swimming)

Follow Dr. Mike Van Thielen at the following locations www.genetictestingnow.com www.mikevanthielen.com or MVTonline.com www.drmikepodcast.com www.emergehealthcare.com IG DrMike_health4life IG genomicsig FB @DrMikeInspires In this video you will learn ways to help the body and your immune system stay healthy and maximize immunity and how to address and mitigate a myriad of health issues.

Information provided from USA Med Bed www.usamedbed.com interview



















