Brian D. Hill's DREAM or VISION about Washington DC Blackmail Scheme 10/10/2022.





Brian Hill had a dream about a blackmail scheme in Washington, DC about a either an elite University/College professor or CIA/NSA/DIA training instructor, talking about blackmailing politicians with raping a woman, telling the young people to have a politician "rape the s#!t out of her". Instructing the younger intellectuals to have politicians rape women to blackmail them. The person recorded the instructions and went to Washington DC police, and they said they cannot do anything about it. So that person went to the media, and they refused to cover it despite the video recording and the purported credibility.





This dream may be a channeled vision blowing the whistle on things that need to come out, NO, they have to come out otherwise restoring America peacefully will be impossible. Blackmail is the reason why politicians are corrupt, and why judges don't follow the Constitution anymore. America will head into civil war unless the blackmail scheme is exposed and stopped. By exposing many politicians and judges being blackmailed, the mechanism can be broken, and the civil war may never happen in America. Civil war is likely going to happen if the blackmail scheme is not thwarted. The child porn set up scheme must also be thwarted. This must all be stopped so that we can peacefully take back America from the blackmailers.





https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/FrameUp/





https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/SetUp/