Patriot Gardens Scott Kesterson BardsFM & The Resistance Chicks

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Leah and I joined Scott Kesterson of BardsFM for an incredible LIVE EVENT on Clouthub ! Come and hang out with us as we delve deep into Patriot Gardens, homesteading, farming and so much more!