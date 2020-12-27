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Saturday Live UFO vids and Analysis with Paul - LMH Crop Circle Failure and more!]- OT Chan Live#355
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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18 views • December 27, 2020
#LindaMoltenHowe #cropcircles #volcanoUFOs #UFO #UFOs #SOLWAYSPACEMAN #ALIENS

Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Crop Circle claims and Pauls own Science idea how to bead them
with snapping with a board
3) LMH Linda Molten Howe - The buried Aliens made a crop circle
files of Linda in 2013 broken down
4) The Solway Firth SpaceMan Re-Capped
5) TPOM thirdphaseofmoon and Jaime Mausan claims of UFOs
entering volcanoes debunked with full explanaton and facts.
6) A quick look at recent MUFON cases with photos and videos

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aliensufoufosvolcanoesthirdphaseofmooncropcircleslindamoltenhowe
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