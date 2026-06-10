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By the way, on the same day, an authoritative military expert and captain of the first rank, Vasily Dandykin, confirmed that Russia, using its latest versions of Geranium drones, wiped out two British speedboats off the coast of Odessa. It is reported that on board those destroyed boats was an elite sabotage group consisting of 20 British and Ukrainian fighters. At the same time, Captain Dandykin emphasized that the destruction of such fast British boats off the coast of Odessa is a great achievement not only of Russian intelligence but also of modern Russian technologies. .............................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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