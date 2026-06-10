BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIA has Released Footage of the Destruction of an ELITE Group of British and Ukrainian Saboteurs
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10225 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
399 views • Yesterday

By the way, on the same day, an authoritative military expert and captain of the first rank, Vasily Dandykin, confirmed that Russia, using its latest versions of Geranium drones, wiped out two British speedboats off the coast of Odessa. It is reported that on board those destroyed boats was an elite sabotage group consisting of 20 British and Ukrainian fighters. At the same time, Captain Dandykin emphasized that the destruction of such fast British boats off the coast of Odessa is a great achievement not only of Russian intelligence but also of modern Russian technologies. .............................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
odessageranium dronesspeedboats
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Iran’s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Zoey Sky
U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

Willow Tohi
House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

Garrison Vance
Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Garrison Vance
U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration &#8216;invasion&#8217; as EU prepares major policy overhaul

U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration ‘invasion’ as EU prepares major policy overhaul

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy