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Building a Pallet Garden Easy
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188 views • April 29, 2022
Building a Pallet Garden Part After you have sanded down the wood and painted if you want to. Drill holes in wood along edges of Shelves. Measure Weedblock Fabric to fit Shelves. Align screws along fabric over the holes you just drilled. then poke screws through fabric and screw in until they stand alone. Finish setting screws in wood with a drill. Fill pockets withh soil add seeds cover seeds with more soil and add water! Enjoy homegrown produce!
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