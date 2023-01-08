Create New Account
A Tale Of Two Timelines, The Elite Know The Future And That They Can't Win.
Published 16 hours ago

A Tale Of Two Timelines, The Elite Know The Future And That They Can't Win.

https://rumble.com/v24geh2-a-tale-of-two-timelines-the-elite-know-the-future-and-that-they-cant-win..html


original Source:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoREKB5KUsw


Learn more about Project Looking Glass and the timelines - Join Frank Jacob's Webinar "A Tale Of Two Timelines" for a breathtaking journey down the rabbit hole and learn more about top secret technologies, alien communication, CERN, the big upcoming solar event & why you matter greatly in all of it! Frank Jacob is a filmmaker and researcher and a regular guest on the INSPIRED Channel.

Watch the webinar now


Note:-

This was recorded over a decade ago and makes it even more incredible as we see the events described unfold on the planet today.


=================================


In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Jabs, 5G, Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world.  The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Looking Glass, The Future, Humanity Wins

