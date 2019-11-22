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WEAPONS EXPERT: Classified Weapons System Hidden In 5G Lampposts
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69 views • November 22, 2019
The Alex Jones Show (Skip to 57 seconds for the info)
Published on Nov 21, 2019
Weapons expert Mark Steele joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the classified weapons systems hidden in public 5G lampposts. By the way, Jones has been physically attacked and received death threats in the past for exposing such secrets so this is indeed deadly serious stuff !!!
Published on Nov 21, 2019
Weapons expert Mark Steele joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the classified weapons systems hidden in public 5G lampposts. By the way, Jones has been physically attacked and received death threats in the past for exposing such secrets so this is indeed deadly serious stuff !!!
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