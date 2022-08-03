TLAV Main Stream Media Turns Up Heat On Climate Hysteria

The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1ef41v-main-stream-media-turns-up-heat-on-climate-hysteria.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ZanbxR8K53v/





Main Stream Media Turns Up Heat On Climate Hysteria





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 07/24/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/push-for-dangerous-treatment-non-emergency-monkeypox-heatwave-hype-covid-vax-coverup/