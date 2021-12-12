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"CHRISTMAS" IS NOT ABOUT CHRIST, Luke 9:23-24; 22:17-20; John 5:39; 14:15, Exodus 23:2, 20211212
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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Christmas Is Not About Christ, Luke 9:23-24; 22:17-20; John 5:39; 14:15, Exodus 23:2, 20211212

23 And He (the LORD Jesus Christ) said to them all, if any man (or woman) will come after Me, let him (or her) deny himself (or herself), and take up his (or her) cross daily, and follow Me. Amen! (Luke 9:23) Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment.. Amen! (Exodus 23:2) 17 And He took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, Take this, and divide it among yourselves: 18 For I say unto you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine, until the kingdom of God shall come. 19 And He took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me. 20 Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you. Amen! (Luke 22:17-20) Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me. Amen! (John 5:39) Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

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liescrosschristmasscripturesfestivalholybirthsanta clausworshiprepentbabydailydeceiveobeytreedeceitlightsgiftsnativityobserve
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