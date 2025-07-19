Ukrainian Armed Terrorist Forces struck the center of Donetsk with HIMARS

The Ukrainians struck an apartment building in the center of Donetsk. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties among the civilian population.

According to TASS operational services, missile impacts were also recorded at the trauma center.

The ukranians used HIMARS MLRS for a chaotic shelling of the central district of the city. According to media reports, two shells hit a residential building, causing serious damage to the entire building — windows and balconies were blown out.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene, conducting searches for survivors.

Zelensky’s days are numbered, to be EXILED — American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh

Adds that if Ze refuses to leave, ‘he’s going to go by force’ if Trump ‘makes the call’

Ex-army chief Zaluzhny ‘most credible successor’

All possible ‘within a few months’

Southern Donetsk Axis — Russian “Vostok” TASK FORCE Group Maintain Momentum - @Voin_DV Sitrep

➡️29th Army Sector:

Assault groups advancing to Alexandrograd. During the offensive, they took 4 forest lines near village. AFU losses - approx. one platoon.

➡️36th Army Sector:

To the northwest of Voskresenka assault groups advancing in the direction of Alexandrograd. AFU losses - approx. one squad.

➡️5th Army Sector:

Assault groups advancing to Kamyshevakha and Temirovka. AFU losses - approx. one squad. Here the enemy resistance is pretty serious, that's why no reason to wait some fast breakthrough. AFU has here a lot of drones.

Other sections of the front remain stable with no significant changes.

