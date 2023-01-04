Round #6: Kevin McCarthy Rejected Again for Speaker

California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy lost three times today in continued voting in the House of Representatives for the top job of Speaker. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed a frigate armed with hypersonic cruise missiles toward the Atlantic and Indian oceans in a show of military force.
In our final segment, a video has emerged of police in the UK arresting a pro-life activist for standing outside an abortion center and silently praying.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/4/23.
