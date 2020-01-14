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Living Near A Cell Tower in Kitchener | Cell Tower Radiation Kitchener
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55 views • January 14, 2020
https://emf-protection.ca/living-near-cell-tower-kitchener/
Cell towers are all over Kitchener, on roof tops, beside hospitals, schools, work places and homes. How close is too close to be spending time near a cell tower? What are the concerns if any?
It is wise to get a sense of the levels of radiation present in your home where you sleep and spend most time. Once you have this information you can compare it to the current science where there are 1000s of studies providing key information.
We here at emf-protection can assist you with emf testing and inspection, reporting and solutions to help you deal this these threats in your home and office.
Cell towers are all over Kitchener, on roof tops, beside hospitals, schools, work places and homes. How close is too close to be spending time near a cell tower? What are the concerns if any?
It is wise to get a sense of the levels of radiation present in your home where you sleep and spend most time. Once you have this information you can compare it to the current science where there are 1000s of studies providing key information.
We here at emf-protection can assist you with emf testing and inspection, reporting and solutions to help you deal this these threats in your home and office.
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