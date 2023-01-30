https://gettr.com/post/p24jq9fbae4
01/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 49: An American reporter took photos and detailed information about our protest. We sincerely hope that journalists with conscience and justice can report on the truth of these facts.
01/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第49天：一位美国记者就我们的抗议活动进行了拍照和详细了解。我们真心希望有良知和正义的记者可以就这些事实真相进行报道。
