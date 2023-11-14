Create New Account
Brutal COVID Authoritarian Insists On "A Little Grace And Forgiveness" For Lockdowns & Mandates
Published 18 hours ago

A leading academic at New York University wants amnesty for people who pushed lockdown policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketing professor Scott Galloway made the comment during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher this week. He claims those who supported lockdown protocols did not fully understand the consequences of such decisions.

‘I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect, I was wrong,’ Galloway said. ‘The damage to kids from keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risk.’…Galloway continued, saying that policymakers were ill-informed about the coronavirus. Therefore, he said, these individuals should not be held accountable for the outcomes of their decisions.

