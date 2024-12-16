❗️⚡️ Russian Defense Minister Belousov: "Russia is preparing for all scenarios, including a possible military conflict with NATO in Europe in the next decade".

Adding:

The main points from Belousov’s statements at the Defense Ministry board meeting:

➡️ During the entire special operation, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to almost 1 million people; in the Kursk adventure alone, the enemy lost more than 40 thousand soldiers;

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces control less than 1% of the territory of the LPR and 25-30% of the territory of the DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions;

➡️The Russian Armed Forces firmly hold the strategic initiative throughout the entire line of contract; the average daily advance has accelerated significantly and is about 30 square kilometers;

➡️ The Russian Armed Forces inflicted significant damage on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex; the enemy has largely lost the ability to produce weapons, equipment and ammunition;

➡️ In the special operation zone in 2024, over 58 thousand units of weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed, including 18 thousand of foreign manufacture;

➡️ The Russian Armed Forces will form a new branch of the armed forces - "unmanned systems troops" - and will complete their creation in the third quarter of 2025;

➡️ More than 427 thousand military personnel were recruited into the Russian Armed Forces in 2024, on average more than 1,200 people sign contracts per day;

➡️ Air defense systems have shot down more than 27 thousand UAVs this year;

➡️ During the special operation, air defense systems demonstrated high efficiency; this year, 86 Storm Shadow missiles and 215 ATACMS were shot down;

➡️The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to update the content of military registration specialties and modernize the system of military universities;

➡️In 2025, it is necessary to allocate an additional 149 billion rubles for housing subsidies for the military.