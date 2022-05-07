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BIG: Leaked Documents Prove Biden Vaccine And China Money Scandal
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54 views • May 07, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Peaceful-Riddler has just released something that will DESTROY the Biden Regime! Patrick Howley joins The Stew Peters Show to expose his newest findings linking the Biden administration's money being dumped into the University of Pennsylvania's vaccine studies!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13sdkc-big-leaked-documents-prove-biden-vaccine-and-china-money-scandal.html
The Peaceful-Riddler has just released something that will DESTROY the Biden Regime! Patrick Howley joins The Stew Peters Show to expose his newest findings linking the Biden administration's money being dumped into the University of Pennsylvania's vaccine studies!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13sdkc-big-leaked-documents-prove-biden-vaccine-and-china-money-scandal.html
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