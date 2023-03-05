Survival Rain Gear

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Having rain gear which can fit in your pockets prevents situations where you're soaked unexpectedly because you didn't want to carry a bag.
RAIN JACKET: https://www.outdoorresearch.com/us/mens-helium-rain-jacket-275386
RAIN PANTS: https://www.outdoorresearch.com/us/collection/mens-helium-rain-pants-275387
PONCHO: https://www.helikon-tex.us/poncho-u-s-model.html
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