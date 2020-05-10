Do As I Say

As things seem to be slowly settling down, it would seem that many leaders have overreached their grasp on our very freedoms, as I watched videos of officers violently beating down individuals for what would seem no apparent reason. I say apparent because we only view the one part of the altercation, not that I condone their behavior, because they are sworn to protect, but it seems authority has puffed up her chest, and irrational judgement has now become the norm, people are getting fined for walking too close and not following the social distancing mandate, meanwhile social distancing is not practiced inside our homes the wholesale clubs. Abortion clinics, liquor stores, and weed dispensaries remain open and deemed as essential, while they propagate the death of the spiritual man prohibiting the congregational gathering, regardless if they follow the social distance standard of six feet apart and 10 max per room.