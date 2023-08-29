X22 Report - Ep. 3146a - People Are Now Realizing That They Are Now Slaves To The [CB] System, Change Is Coming

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [WEF] is pushing everything they have to convince the world that
climate change is real, and the way they are doing this is with fire.
The people are not buying this. 14 US cities are on board with GND,
these are all left cities, this will fail. The people are now seeing
that the [CB] enslaves them, they work to pay bills.
