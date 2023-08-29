Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3146a - People Are Now Realizing That They Are Now Slaves To The [CB] System, Change Is Coming
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

The [WEF] is pushing everything they have to convince the world that climate change is real, and the way they are doing this is with fire. The people are not buying this. 14 US cities are on board with GND, these are all left cities, this will fail. The people are now seeing that the [CB] enslaves them, they work to pay bills.

