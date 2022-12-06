After 21-Year-Old TikTok Star Megha Thakur Died Unexpectedly, Western University, Her Alma Mater, Reverses Vaccine Mandate

https://gnews.org/articles/563469
Summary：12/03/2022 21-Year-Old Tiktok star Megha Thakur died unexpectedly on November 24 and she had suffered an “anxiety-induced heart attack” just four months ago. A few days later, Western University where she studied computer science dropped the vaccine mandate for students. This begs the question of whether the COVID vaccine was a contributing factor in her death.
