© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pete Hegseth Declares a Return “the Highest Male Standard Only” in Military Combat Roles
War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared an end to woke political correctness and gender equity while delivering remarks to top military leaders on Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/09/video-pete-hegseth-declares-return-highest-male-standard