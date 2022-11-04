Corporate and Individual Sacrifices - Temple of God (5/7)

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It’s a great tragedy today that most Christians are satisfied with all
they know about God. Have you ever stopped to consider what that means?
And when you really get down to it, most Christians don't know very much
about God. The Bible is a lot like a $10 bill (or whatever currency you
use). Do you know how many times the number 10 written on a $10 bill,
excluding the serial number? Now, you all own and use some currency,
you've handled hundreds of paper bills, you know what it is, but you
don't know the first thing that’s printed on it. Have you ever thought
about that? You use it much… you have many of them… well, the Bible is a
lot like that! People own them… many people have several copies of
them… but few people really know what is in there. In this video series
we have been studying the sanctuary of God and we have been examining
the parallels between what happens on earth and what is going on in
heaven at the same time; and this video continues on with that
investigation.