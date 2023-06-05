SEC vs Binance | BNB & BUSD Are Securities!? | Commingling Of Funds | Trading Securities | Part 1

The SEC is officially going after Binance.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro - Why SEC is going after Binance

3:07 Why is this happening?

3:49 Engaging in the sale of securities

4:35 Three essential securities market functions

5:30 Significance of this scenario to Epic Cash

8:19 BNB & BUSD are securities

10:57 Binance.com "not serving US customers"

12:15 Commingling of funds

13:15 Fraudulent & manipulative acts

14:20 Washing trading securities

15:00 "Under CZ's Control"

16:24 The next SEC vs Ripple XRP battle?

18:55 Epic Cash planned for this, years in advance

22:52 Outro





