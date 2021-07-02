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'RFK Jr. LIVE in Orange County' featuring Dean Ryan
Real Deal Media
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Real Deal Media Presents: 'RFK Jr. LIVE in Orange County' featuring Dean Ryan
Impromptu Speech by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Huntington Beach, Orange County at the
one of the most beloved Oktoberfest Venues in the OC, "Old World".
On Dean Ryan's travel south he was invited to go and meet RFK Jr. while offering commentary about his speech.

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