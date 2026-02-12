BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Warn! Post-1960s Western women behave androgynous because demons that possess them are transgender
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
519 followers
75 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). A Christian sister in the video gives specific steps to fighting the Western feminist nations’ Christian community’s over 50%-80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate corruption by the post-1960s Jezebel “female witchcraft rebellion” demon spirit that demon-possesses the Western women and their children to create the most wicked End Times generation, which will bring about God’s judgment upon them soon with the Draco reptilian avatar Satanist elites’ nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss. Warn the billions of Western feminist nations’ women now, who are scheduled to be raped & tortured & satanically sacrificed & eaten by the reptilian elites, that the post-1960s Western women behave androgynous because the family ancestral fallen angel attachments from their 1960s “psychedelic drugs demon-possessed” “rock music demon-possessed” “multiple reptilian hybrid Satanist male sex partners demon-possessed” “New Age witchcraft demon spirit guide channeling demon-possessed” grandmothers that demon-possess them are transgender. Tell them to repent now and ask Jesus & their former husbands for forgiveness, or else, they will soon get nuked by nuclear war and die and end up in hell’s fire, along with their demon-possessed grandsons & sons. Kick out of God’s house these millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors, because they will hide all of this from their church donators, because they do not want all their church donators to leave their churches, so that they will have the blood of millions of women and their grandsons & sons on their hands. The fake Christians worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel, and “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing god” Aphroditus, and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus, and “10% illegal tithe income tax extortion and 50% for church staff salaries theft god” Mammon, and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia, and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros, and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza, and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy, and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael, and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch, and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall, and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris god" Hybris, and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus, and “genetic descendants idols family from risk of assassination attempts by exposing evil goddess” Vesta, and "cowardly traitor condoning all evils by hiding in silence from CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms and destruction of all income and genetic descendant family idols slaughtered god" Phobos, and “loving pets as a member of the family while betraying & abandoning your Christian brother because you do not want to get poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria goddess” Artemis, and “laziness & inaction god” Aergia, and “television mind-programming idol goddess” Siren,“ and moral relativism by following partway God & partway other fake foreign idols god” Baal-Peor, and "cosmetics & sexual perverted allurement & deception faces make-up god" Azazel, and "rapture escapism obsession rather than banzai charging millions of assassins & world elite pedophile cannibal Satanists god" Janus, who will not save them from their judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

